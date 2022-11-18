Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 25.4, up 9.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.29% in last one year as compared to a 4.83% jump in NIFTY and a 43.45% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 25.4, up 9.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 18258. The Sensex is at 61451.95, down 0.48%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 30.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 22.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3791.25, up 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 588.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.31 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)