Bank of Maharashtra rises as Q2 deposits grow 16% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra gained 3.42% to Rs 18.15 after deposits stood at Rs 1,95,849 crore as of 30 September 2022, recording a growth of 15.93% over Rs 1,81,572 crore as of 30 September 2021 but declined marginally from Rs 1,95,909 crore as of 30 June 2

The bank reported a 28.65% growth in gross advances to Rs 1,48,246 crore as of 30 September 2022 as against Rs 1,15,236 crore as of 30 September 2021 and 5.47% increase from Rs 1,40,561 crore as compared to 30 June 2022.

The bank's total business jumped 15.93% to Rs 3,44,096 crore as of 30 September 2022 over Rs 2,96,808 crore as of 30 September 2021 and a 2.27% rise from Rs 3,36,470 crore as of 30 June 2022.

CASA improved 12.58% to Rs 1,10,205 crore as of 30 September 2022 from Rs 97,889 crore as of 30 September 2021 and marginal rise from Rs 1,09,857 crore as of 30 June 2022.

CASA ratio stood at 56.27% as of 30 September 2022 as compared to 53.91% as of 30 September 2021 and 56.08% as of 30 June 2022.

The state-run bank's net profit rose 117.2% to Rs 541.90 crore on 0.4% decline in total income to Rs 3,774.32 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 90.97% stake in the bank as of 30 June 2022.

