Volumes soar at Easy Trip Planners Ltd counter

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, REC Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 October 2022.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd recorded volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.413.55. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 4.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.33% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd saw volume of 55739 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22815 shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.273.25. Volumes stood at 70116 shares in the last session.

REC Ltd saw volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.09% to Rs.92.85. Volumes stood at 8.8 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95424 shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.611.10. Volumes stood at 44131 shares in the last session.

