Volumes soar at Easy Trip Planners Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Easy Trip Planners approves fund raising and increase in authorized share capital
Easy Trip Planners announces strategic partnership with magicpin
Indices hit fresh intraday high; bank stocks in demand
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at Orient Electric Ltd counter
-
Easy Trip Planners Ltd recorded volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares
Apollo Tyres Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, REC Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 October 2022.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd recorded volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.96% to Rs.413.55. Volumes stood at 3.55 lakh shares in the last session.
Apollo Tyres Ltd saw volume of 4.9 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.33% to Rs.267.50. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Orient Electric Ltd saw volume of 55739 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22815 shares. The stock increased 0.29% to Rs.273.25. Volumes stood at 70116 shares in the last session.
REC Ltd saw volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.09% to Rs.92.85. Volumes stood at 8.8 lakh shares in the last session.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 1.53 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95424 shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.611.10. Volumes stood at 44131 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU