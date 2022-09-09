Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.8%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 18.85, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.43% in last one year as compared to a 2.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 34.83% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.85, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17859.1. The Sensex is at 59847.71, up 0.27%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 11.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 12.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3119.65, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

