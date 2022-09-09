NESCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Nazara Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2022.

NESCO Ltd spiked 12.64% to Rs 683 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3443 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd surged 10.40% to Rs 59.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd soared 8.45% to Rs 410.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd added 8.13% to Rs 2.26. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 128.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurt 8.01% to Rs 715.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44422 shares in the past one month.

