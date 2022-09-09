Themis Medicare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tera Software Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, BSL Ltd and Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2022.

Themis Medicare Ltd soared 17.12% to Rs 960.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3192 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 324 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd surged 14.89% to Rs 58.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19611 shares in the past one month.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd spiked 12.60% to Rs 275.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5341 shares in the past one month.

BSL Ltd spurt 10.62% to Rs 155.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26377 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3040 shares in the past one month.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 113.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36763 shares in the past one month.

