Bank of Maharashtra spurts after strong Q3 earnings

Bank of Maharashtra surged 5.08% to Rs 15.50 after the bank's net profit jumped 14.07% to Rs 154 crore on a 3.41% rise in total income to Rs 3,577 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The bank posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 404 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 75 crore in Q3 FY20. Tax outgo during the quarter was Rs 250 crore. Operating profit improved by 7.13% to Rs 902 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 842 crore in Q3 December 2019. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 51.92% in the December quarter as against 48.31% in the same period last year, mainly due to one-time expenditure of Rs 230 crore on account of wage revision arrears payable to retired employee. The same was 48.73% for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 8,072.43 crore as on 31 December 2020 as against Rs 9,105.44 crore as on 30 September 2020 and Rs 15,745.54 crore as on 31 December 2019.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 7.69% as on 31 December 2020 as against 8.81% as on 30 September 2020 and 16.77% as on 31 December 2019. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.59% as on 31 December 2020 as against 3.30% as on 30 September 2020 and 5.46% as on 31 December 2019.

Provisions & contingencies dropped 45.69% to Rs 498 crore in the third quarter as compared to the same period last year. Provision coverage ratio improved to 90% as on 31 December 2020 as against 83% as on 31 December 2019. The same was 87% as on 30 September 2020.

The bank holds cumulative COVID-19 provision including interest of Rs 955 crore (out of which Rs 30 crore provision made in current quarter). In pursuance to Supreme court order, the bank has not declared accounts as NPA which were not declared NPA till 31 August 2020. As a matter of prudence, the bank made additional provision of Rs 150 crore (out of which Rs 30 crore provision made in current quarter).

Total deposits increased by 14.08% to Rs. 1,61,971 crore while gross advances up by 11.74% to Rs. 1,04,904 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

CASA ratio improved to 50.91% in Q3 FY21 from 48.07% in Q3 FY20. CASA deposits grew by 20.82% to Rs 82,452 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 68,246 crore in Q3 FY20.

The bank's total Basel III Capital Adequacy Ratio at 13.65% with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 10.54% as on 31 December 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 274.68%, well above the regulatory requirement of 90%.

The Government of India held 93.33% stake in Bank of Maharashtra as on 31 December 2020.

