Adani Enterprises climbs on signing concession agreement with AAI

Adani Enterprises rose 3.99% to Rs 527.50 after the company announced that it has signed a concession agreement with Airports Authority of India(AAI) for Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports.

Adani Jaipur International Airport , Adani Guwahati International Airport and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport , wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adani Enterprises have signed the concession agreement on 19 January 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the operations, management and development of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports respectively.

The concession period is 50 years from the commercial operation date.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. Its net profit surged to Rs 362.37 crore in Q2 September 2020, compared with Rs 49.50 crore in Q2 September 2019. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,126.42 crore in Q2 FY21, rising nearly 8% from Rs 8,464.19 crore in the same period last year.

