Wipro, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements in focus

Wipro announced that it has strengthened its alliance with Citrix Systems, Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The partnership will provide enterprises a robust solution that will accelerate remote working and bring modernization into workspaces.

Titan Company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.89% to Rs 564 crore on 58.86% rise in total income to Rs 7,551 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Ambuja Cements posted 66.6% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 665 crore in Q1 March 2021 compared with Rs 399 crore registered in Q1 March 2020. Net sales during the quarter stood at Rs 3,579 crore compared to Rs 2,760 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, resulting in a growth of 30%.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories along with its subsidiaries announced the launch of Albendazole Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

IndiaMart InterMesh's consolidated net profit jumped 25.73% to Rs 55.70 crore on 5.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 179.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Escorts said that considering COVID-19 spread escalation, as a precautionary measure, the company will be temporarily shutting down our manufacturing operations, on selective basis, between 1st May 2021 and 3rd May 2021. There will be no impact on fulfilling customer demand because of this as company has sufficient inventory at hand. The shutdown period shall be utilized for routine plant maintenance with employees in essential services present on rotational basis.

AU Small Finance Bank's net profit rose 38.15% to Rs 168.98 crore on 14.81% rise in total income to Rs 1,569.01 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

