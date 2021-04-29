RIL, Tata Communications, GHCL in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) has reportedly held talks with Saudi Aramco on a cash and share deal for sale of a 20% stake in its oil refining and petrochemical arm. The deal was to conclude by March 2020 but has been delayed for reasons not disclosed by either company.

Tata Communications posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 299.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against net loss of Rs 275.02 crore in Q4 March 2020. Total income for Q4 March 2021 fell 6.83% year-on-year to Rs 4,132.10 crore.

SIS posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against net loss of Rs 4.05 crore in Q4 March 2020. Total income for Q4 March 2021 rose 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 2,795.70 crore.

KSB said its consolidated net profit jumped 302.75% to Rs 43.90 crore on 44.49% increase in total income to Rs 390.70 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 166.74 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against net profit of Rs 48.57 crore in Q4 March 2020. Total income for Q4 March 2021 rose 59.6% year-on-year to Rs 507.78 crore.

GHCL said its consolidated net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 111.14 crore on 11.04% increase in total income to Rs 833.79 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

Trident said that the company has issued commercial paper worth Rs 50 crore with tenure of 61 days at a coupon rate of 4.4% per annum.

