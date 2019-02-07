Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 37.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.39% to Rs 361.86 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 37.44% to Rs 20.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.39% to Rs 361.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 460.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales361.86460.32 -21 OPM %13.3414.45 -PBDT41.4561.93 -33 PBT24.5043.42 -44 NP20.2032.29 -37
