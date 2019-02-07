JUST IN
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 41.70% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 5.02% to Rs 2823.91 crore

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 41.70% to Rs 1408.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 994.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.02% to Rs 2823.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2688.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2823.912688.85 5 OPM %78.3173.17 -PBDT2163.811887.64 15 PBT1820.911593.99 14 NP1408.60994.07 42

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

