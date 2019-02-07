JUST IN
Business Standard

Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 3.28 crore

Net profit of Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.283.76 -13 OPM %21.040 -PBDT0.420.33 27 PBT0.340.26 31 NP0.280.02 1300

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

