Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 32.69% in the September 2018 quarter
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Choice International to sell 19.51% stake in Aqua Pumps Infra Venture
Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 3.28 croreNet profit of Aqua Pumps Infra Ventures rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.283.76 -13 OPM %21.040 -PBDT0.420.33 27 PBT0.340.26 31 NP0.280.02 1300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU