Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper standalone net profit rises 50.95% in the June 2018 quarter
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit rises 5978.57% in the September 2018 quarter
Andhra to get $3.5 bn worth pulp and paper plant
Rama Pulp & Papers standalone net profit declines 23.53% in the June 2018 quarter
Nath Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 1581.82% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 61.35 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper reported to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 61.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales61.3565.84 -7 OPM %16.694.47 -PBDT9.631.49 546 PBT7.83-0.25 LP NP6.62-0.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU