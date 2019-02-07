Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 104.96 croreNet Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 104.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 100.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.96100.33 5 OPM %6.541.58 -PBDT6.632.44 172 PBT-0.16-3.70 96 NP-0.66-4.21 84
