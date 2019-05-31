Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 465.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.38% to Rs 282.68 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Sugars rose 465.81% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.38% to Rs 282.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.98% to Rs 75.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 1124.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1480.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales282.68179.62 57 1124.991480.75 -24 OPM %17.808.96 -16.1414.20 - PBDT39.6417.38 128 159.61181.99 -12 PBT23.100.26 8785 92.84112.38 -17 NP22.013.89 466 75.9487.27 -13
