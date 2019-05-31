Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 465.81% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 57.38% to Rs 282.68 crore

Net profit of rose 465.81% to Rs 22.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.38% to Rs 282.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.98% to Rs 75.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 87.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.03% to Rs 1124.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1480.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

282.68179.621124.991480.7517.808.9616.1414.2039.6417.38159.61181.9923.100.2692.84112.3822.013.8975.9487.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)