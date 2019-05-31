Castex Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 135.20 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.08% to Rs 98.62 croreNet Loss of Castex Technologies reported to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 648.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.08% to Rs 98.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 749.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1806.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.52% to Rs 459.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 525.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.6293.85 5 459.48525.22 -13 OPM %-8.97-20.46 --3.18-5.79 - PBDT-10.05-2.41 -317 -26.08-661.08 96 PBT-129.27-131.18 1 -523.24-1135.91 54 NP-135.20-648.06 79 -749.42-1806.09 59
