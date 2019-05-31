Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 60.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 258.78 crore

Net profit of rose 60.05% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 258.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 219.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.46% to Rs 84.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.75% to Rs 828.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

