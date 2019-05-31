JUST IN
Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 60.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 258.78 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 60.05% to Rs 32.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 258.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 219.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.46% to Rs 84.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 73.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.75% to Rs 828.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 638.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales258.78219.34 18 828.83638.79 30 OPM %13.2813.69 -11.2910.45 - PBDT48.1732.45 48 129.83106.14 22 PBT46.0830.87 49 122.68100.14 23 NP32.1720.10 60 84.8473.48 15

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:01 IST

