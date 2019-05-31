TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 18.25% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 444.85 crore

of Prestige rose 18.25% to Rs 43.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 416.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year, declined 25.91% to Rs 190.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 256.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 1968.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1746.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

