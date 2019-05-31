TTK Prestige standalone net profit rises 18.25% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 444.85 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige rose 18.25% to Rs 43.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 444.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 416.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.91% to Rs 190.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 256.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.69% to Rs 1968.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1746.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales444.85416.36 7 1968.021746.45 13 OPM %14.4213.89 -14.5313.45 - PBDT71.6263.34 13 309.57246.80 25 PBT64.8856.76 14 283.57221.66 28 NP43.8037.04 18 190.31256.87 -26

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

