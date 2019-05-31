AGC Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 488.92% to Rs 1233.02 croreNet loss of AGC Networks reported to Rs 98.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 488.92% to Rs 1233.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 209.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 78.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 152.61% to Rs 1852.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 733.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1233.02209.37 489 1852.74733.45 153 OPM %0.989.97 -2.514.54 - PBDT-16.3216.01 PL 8.4213.22 -36 PBT-22.9913.85 PL -6.235.05 PL NP-98.028.72 PL -78.7714.93 PL
