Barometers pare gains; breadth remains strong

The key barometers further pared gains in afternoon trade. The Nifty held 15,800 level. Positive global cues and strong pace of COVID vaccination in India boosted market sentiment.

At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 197.22 points or 0.38% at 52,771.68. The index scaled a record high of 53,057.11 in morning trade. The Nifty 50 index gained 77 points or 0.49% at 15,823.50.

Maruti Suzuki India (up 5.14%), Larsen & Toubro (L&T) (up 2.10%) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (up 1.15%) supported the indices.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.78%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.15%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2,231 shares rose and 908 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,244.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 138.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 June 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 17,87,88,247 with 38,73,285 deaths. India reported 6,62,521 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,89,302 deaths while 2,89,26,038 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

India on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in three months. 81,839 people were discharged and 1,167 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said. The country's active caseload has declined to 6,62,521.

The Union Government launched free COVID-19 vaccine to all the citizens above 18 years of age from Monday. This move is expected to help in scaling up daily vaccination numbers. All citizens above the age of 18 years can avail free vaccination at any government facility. The centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it to the State Governments free of cost. All vaccination centres, government and private, would provide on-site registration facilities.

More than 86.16 lakh vaccine doses, the highest ever single-day vaccination in the world so far, were administered across the country on June 21 as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 28.87 crore.

Gainers & Losers:

UPL (up 3.66%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) (up 3.01%), Shree Cements (up 3%) and Tata Motors (up 2.66%) were major gainers in Nifty 50 index.

Bajaj Finance (down 1.18%), Nestle India (down 1.16%), Asian Paints (down 0.82%), Cipla (down 0.54%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (down 0.42%) were major losers in Nifty 50 index.

Earnings Impact:

Oil India fell 0.01%. The company's consolidated net profit dropped 33.94% to Rs 1,142.42 crore on 43.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,504.94 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. Profit before tax soared 312.85% to Rs 2,014.34 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 487.91 crore in Q4 FY20.

On a standalone basis, net profit slipped 8.43% to Rs 847.56 crore on 9.09% rise in total income to Rs 3,909.61 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,755 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with EBITDA loss of Rs 107 crore in Q4 March 2020. EBITDA margin was at 44.89% in Q4 FY21 as against (2.99)% in Q4 FY20.

In terms of dollars, crude oil price realization spurted 14.60% to $59.80 per barrel in Q4 FY21 on comparison to $52.18 per barrel in Q4 FY20. In rupee terms, crude oil price realization jumped 15.40% to Rs 4,359 a barrel in Q4 FY21 over Rs 3,777 a barrel in Q4 FY20.

V S T Tillers and Tractors slipped 1.98%. Its net profit stood at Rs 12.93 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales surged 62.6% to Rs 194.74 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 119.80 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit was at Rs 17.50 crore in Q4 FY21 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 5.59 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 earnings were declared post market hours yesterday, 21 June 2021.

Stock in Spotlight:

PNB Housing Finance (PNBHF) spurted 4.78% after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday allowed the company to go ahead with the shareholders' meeting on 22 June 2021. However, results of the shareholders' voting will not be disclosed till further directions from the tribunal, the company said in an exchange filing. On 31 May 2021, the housing financier had informed about the scheduling an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder's nod for the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by private equity firm Carlyle and others in PNBHF.

Global Markets:

Most European shares declined while most Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, searching for direction after Wall Street arrested the slide triggered by a hawkish turn from the US Federal Reserve.

Back in Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde gave markets a boost on Monday by offering an optimistic outlook for the euro zone economy and noting that the bloc is clearly in a different situation to the U.S. with regard to inflation.

Britain will on Tuesday commence negotiations to join a trans-Pacific trade accord that the government sees as critical to its post-Brexit future. Comprising Japan, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, New Zealand, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, Brunei, Chile and Malaysia, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership will erase 95% of tariffs on goods and services between members.

US stocks rallied on Monday as investors piled back in to energy and other sectors expected to outperform as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

