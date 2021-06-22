Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; auto stocks zoom

Key equity indices extended early gains and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. The Nifty hovered near the crucial 15,900 mark. Barring pharma stocks, buying was seen across the board. Positive global cues and strong pace of COVID vaccination in India boosted trading sentiment.

At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 470.69 points or 0.9% at 53,045.03. The index scaled a record high of 53,057.11 in morning trade.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.75 points or 0.93% at 15,893.30.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.96% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 1.39%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was robust. On the BSE, 2,209 shares rose and 679 shares fell. A total of 116 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 178,730,551 with 3,871,409 global deaths.

India reported 662,521 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 389,302 deaths, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Union Government has launched free COVID-19 vaccine to all the citizens above 18 years of age from Monday. This move is expected to help in scaling up daily vaccination numbers.

All citizens above the age of 18 years can avail free vaccination at any government facility. The centre will buy 75% of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it to the State Governments free of cost. All vaccination centres, government and private, would provide on-site registration facilities.

Results Today:

NMDC (down 0.08%), Religare Enterprises (up 0.91%), Ashapura Minechem (up 2.12%), Aster DM Healthcare (up 1.35%), Avanti Feeds (up 1.11%), Bharat Electronics (up 1.11%), GE Power India (up 1.48%), ITI (up 0.62%), PNB Gilts (up 4%), Sastasundar Ventures (down 1.9%) and Sobha (up 1.3%) will announce quarterly results today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 2.01% to 10,610.40. The index lost 3.29% in the past four sessions.

Maruti Suzuki (up 4.44%), Ashok Leyland (up 2.9%), Tata Motors (up 2.54%), Eicher Motors (up 2.11%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.48%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.45%) and TVS Motor (up 1.3%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

State Bank of India (SBI) was up 1.30%. The bank on Monday announced that its board has approved raising additional tier-I capital of upto Rs 14,000 crore through Basel-III bonds. The central board of the PSU bank approved raising the funds through issue of Basel III-compliant debt instrument in USD and/or Indian rupees during FY22. The fund raise is subject to Government of India concurrence.

Seamec rose 1.11% to Rs 495 after the company entered into an agreement with Jawandamal Dhannamal for scrap of vessel "SEAMEC I" at Rs 10.85 crore. The delivery will be made by 15 July 2021 upon receipt of approval from appropriate government authorities.

