Barometers trade sideways; breadth strong

The benchmark indices hovered near the flat line during mid-afternoon trade. Oil & Gas, FMCG, bank and IT stocks supported the benchmarks while auto and consumer durable scrips dragged the market. The Nifty hovered tad above 17,750 mark.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 20.38 points or 0.03% at 59,581.46. The Nifty 50 index rose 12.85 points or 0.07% at 17,758.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.30% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.29%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,308 shares fell. A total of 93 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

In the last 24 hours, India records 1,17,100 new cases taking the country's active caseload to 3,71,363. The daily positivity rate stood at 7.74%. Meanwhile, omicron tally in the country stood at 3,007.

F&O Ban:

RBL Bank (down 1.06%) is under the F&O ban for Friday, 7 January 2022. The securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.519% as compared with 6.525% at close in the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 74.35, compared with its close of 74.4250 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 4 February 2022 settlement fell 0.17% to Rs 47,369.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.14% to 96.18.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2022 settlement rose 23 cents at $82.22 a barrel.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 0.52% to 11,258.25. The index added 5.21% in the past five trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (down 1.51%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.44%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.17%), Bosch (down 1.12%) and Bajaj Auto (down 0.96%) were the top losers in the Auto segment.

Global Markets:

European stocks fell sharply on Friday as fears over more aggressive tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve set off a global market sell-off. Asian stocks traded mixed, following heavy losses for some regional markets in the previous trading day, as investors continue to assess the impact of a potentially faster-than-expected policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

US stocks fell on Thursday to end a day of choppy trading, following the massive tech sell-off in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.64 points, or 0.47%, to 36,236.47, the S&P 500 lost 4.53 points, or 0.10%, to 4,696.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.31 points, or 0.13%, to 15,080.87.

