Barometers trade with decent gains; FMCG share advance

The key equity indices traded with decent gains in mid afternoon trade. The Nifty marched towards the 18,150 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for second day in a row.

At 14:31 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 115.46 points or 0.19% to 60,802.15. The Nifty 50 index gained 37.05 points or 0.20% to 18,139.80.

The broader market saw divergence. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.60% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.02%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1334 shares rose and 2061 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Track:

MCX Gold futures for 3 December 2021 settlement fell 0.22% to 49,205.

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 6.347% from its previous close of 6.368%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2022 settlement fell 51 cents or 0.62% to $81.66 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee rose to 74.41 from its previous closing of 74.455.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 95.15.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note last stood at 1.549% as compared to its previous close of 1.584%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.89% to 39,260.85. The index has added 1.86% in two sessions.

ITC (up 2.30%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene (up 1.77%), Britannia Industries (up 1.48%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), Marico (up 1.31%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.23%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.88%) advanced.

Emami (down 4.17%), Varun Beverages (down 2.93%), United Spirits (down 1.92%) and United Breweries (down 0.88%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects shed 0.66% to Rs 989. The company received a letter of intent (LoI) for two works aggregating to Rs 725.17 crore.

K.P.I. Global Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 207.10 after the company bagged an order for executing solar power project of 2.60 MWdc capacity under its 'captive power producer (CPP)' segment.

