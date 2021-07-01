Barometers trade lower; FMCG shares advance

After a brief recovery, the key benchmark indices traded with minor cuts in afternoon trade. The Nifty was trading a tad above the 15,700 mark. FMCG shares were in demand.

At 14:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 84.83 points or 0.16% to 52,397.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 18.25 points or 0.12% to 15,703.25.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.04% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.34%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 1639 shares rose and 1503 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Numbers to Watch:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 74.4300 compared with its previous closing of 74.3250.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2021 settlement rose 0.30% to Rs 46,980.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 92.51.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper fell to 6.046% from its previous close of 6.051%.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2021 settlement added 96 cents to $75.58 a barrel. The contract added 0.5% or 37 cents in the previous trading session to settle at $75.13.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.45% to 36,254.30. The index declined 0.39% yesterday.

Godrej Consumer (up 1.46%), Colgate-Palmolive India (up 1.43%), Jubilant Foodworks (up 1.25%), Emami (up 0.95%), Marico (up 0.88%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.48%) advanced.

Britannia Industries (down 1.09%), Varun Beverages (down 0.77%) and United Breweries (down 0.57%) declined.

Dabur India added 3.27% to Rs 587. Citing accelerated earnings growth to drive re-rating, a domestic broker has reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of Rs 691 per share.

