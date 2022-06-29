Basic materials stocks rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 2.58 points or 0.06% at 4613.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Deccan Cements Ltd (up 5.34%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.99%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 3.22%),Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd (up 3.22%),Emami Paper Mills Ltd (up 2.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 2.34%), Kiri Industries Ltd (up 2.26%), Paushak Ltd (up 2.22%), Mukand Ltd (up 2.21%), and Everest Industries Ltd (up 2.14%).

On the other hand, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (down 3.89%), Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (down 3.36%), and Valiant Organics Ltd (down 2.89%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 346.43 or 0.65% at 52831.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.25 points or 0.68% at 15741.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 48.29 points or 0.19% at 24916.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 60.26 points or 0.78% at 7691.32.

On BSE,1163 shares were trading in green, 1516 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

