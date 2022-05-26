Bata India records PAT of Rs 63 crore in Q4 FY22

Bata India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.96 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 29.47 crore in Q4 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 12.8% YoY to Rs 665.24 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 84.60 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 40.38 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

Bata India said that the Company continued the focus on key thrust areas of franchise & MBO expansion, consumer relevant communication, portfolio casualisation and digital footprint expansion. All these have resulted in increase in footfalls across retail outlets, along with significant growth driven via e-commerce platforms and expansion in Tier 3-5 towns.

This resulted in revenue for the quarter staying in line with pre-pandemic levels for a second consecutive quarter, despite Omicron related disruptions in initial part of the quarter. This was offset in the latter part of the quarter where we saw significant rebound on growths.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.99 crore in FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 89.31 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose by 39.75% to Rs 2,387.71 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 54.5, which also includes a special dividend of Rs 50.5 per equity share, to be paid in August 2022. The total outflow on account of the same will be Rs 700.5 crore, which would be funded through existing cash.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India Limited, stated: In the last two quarters, we witnessed significant recovery in demand in the backdrop of improvement in consumer sentiments and deeper understanding of the pandemic, availability of vaccines and faster easing of restrictions.

We kept expanding our reach through new franchise stores & multi-brand outlets. We opened 22 new Franchise stores taking the total number 300+, expanded availability via Distribution channel that continued to scale up to 1000+ towns. We have enhanced our portfolio in casual & fashion footwear section across categories.

Simultaneously, we continued our strong focus on cost-savings measures across our network, controlling discretionary spends, enhancing productivity and premiumisation in the face of volatile inflation. These measures have laid the foundation that will help us capture the emerging consumer demand efficiently.

With scaling of above expansion/efficiency levers & rebound in consumer sentiments, we expect the momentum to continue towards pre-pandemic growth rate in the current quarter also as seen in quarter till date at 11% ahead of pre-covid levels, gross margins sustaining at 58% levels."

Bata India Bata India is the largest footwear retailer in India, offering footwear, accessories, and bags across brands such as Bata, Bata Red Label, Hush Puppies, Naturalizer, Power, Marie Claire, Weinbrenner, North Star, Scholl, Bata Comfit and Bubble gummers, to name a few. It retails in more than 1700 Bata own, shop-in-shops and franchisee stores, on bata.in and in thousands of multi-brand footwear dealer stores pan-India.

The scrip rose 0.55% to currently trade at Rs 1756.45 on the BSE.

