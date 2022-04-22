Volumes soar at Bata India Ltd counter

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 23.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9659 shares

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2022.

Bata India Ltd recorded volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 23.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9659 shares. The stock lost 0.59% to Rs.1,934.35. Volumes stood at 7337 shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 6.7 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.78% to Rs.233.05. Volumes stood at 69592 shares in the last session.

Hindalco Industries Ltd registered volume of 19.7 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 5.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.98% to Rs.518.65. Volumes stood at 5.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Biocon Ltd recorded volume of 6.05 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.381.80. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd registered volume of 1.1 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31479 shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.337.00. Volumes stood at 8716 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)