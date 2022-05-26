Colgate gains after Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 323 cr

Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 1.24% to Rs 1590.25 after the company reported a 2.8% rise in net profit to Rs 323.57 crore on a 1.4% increase in sales to Rs 1,293.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Total expenses during the quarter rose 1.2% year on year to Rs 871.85 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 33.2% in Q4 FY22.

On full year basis, the oral care company reported 4.1% rise in net profit to Rs 1,078.32 crore on a 5.3% increase in net sales to Rs 5,066.46 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Mukul Deoras, chairman at Colgate-Palmolive (India) said, In an environment of macro challenges and softening consumption, the company was able to deliver balanced growth in the toothpaste category while the toothbrush category witnessed a softening in demand. Calibrated pricing and focus on cost optimization initiatives and efficiencies helped deliver consistent gross margins and EBITDA. While the Company crossed the Rs. 5000 Cr mark, we continue to remain focused on our core brands and strengthen our innovation initiatives for the future.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

