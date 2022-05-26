Colgate gains after Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 323 cr

-
ALSO READ
Colgate-Palmolive (India) names Prabha Narasimhan as CEO
Board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) approves change in directorate
Colgate-Palmolive offers clarification on media reports
Benchmarks extend small gains; breadth strong
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session
-
Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 1.24% to Rs 1590.25 after the company reported a 2.8% rise in net profit to Rs 323.57 crore on a 1.4% increase in sales to Rs 1,293.35 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Total expenses during the quarter rose 1.2% year on year to Rs 871.85 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 33.2% in Q4 FY22.
On full year basis, the oral care company reported 4.1% rise in net profit to Rs 1,078.32 crore on a 5.3% increase in net sales to Rs 5,066.46 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Mukul Deoras, chairman at Colgate-Palmolive (India) said, In an environment of macro challenges and softening consumption, the company was able to deliver balanced growth in the toothpaste category while the toothbrush category witnessed a softening in demand. Calibrated pricing and focus on cost optimization initiatives and efficiencies helped deliver consistent gross margins and EBITDA. While the Company crossed the Rs. 5000 Cr mark, we continue to remain focused on our core brands and strengthen our innovation initiatives for the future.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU