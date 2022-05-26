Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2263.3, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.79% in last one year as compared to a 4.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.74% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2263.3, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 15969.85. The Sensex is at 53657.84, down 0.17%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15918.1, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

