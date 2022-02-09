Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IRCTC, Bata India in spotlight

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major reported a 2.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 830 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 853.6 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Total revenues stood at Rs 29,867 crore, up 18.3% YoY on a comparable basis.

Vedanta: The board of directors of the company concluded that the current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the current scale and its diversified lines of businesses. Therefore, the company will not undertake any corporate restructure including demerger/spin off etc. and will continue with its existing structure.

IRCTC: The company reported net profit at Rs 208.8 crore in Q3FY22 as against Rs 78.08 crore in Q3FY21. Total revenue jumped to Rs 556.51 crore from Rs 245.23 crore YoY.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): The company posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1622 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2440 crore in Q3FY21. Gross revenue rose to Rs 14152 crore from Rs 10449 crore YoY.

Bata India: The footwear maker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 26.41 crore in Q3FY21. Total income surged to Rs 854.8 crore from Rs 628.8 crore YoY.

Lupin: Limited announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 ml, Unit-dose Vials to market a generic equivalent of Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg /2 ml of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion).

