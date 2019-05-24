Bata India standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 679.39 crore

Net profit of India rose 69.49% to Rs 88.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 679.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 632.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.45% to Rs 329.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 2928.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2629.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

