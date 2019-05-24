Bata India standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 679.39 croreNet profit of Bata India rose 69.49% to Rs 88.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 679.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 632.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.45% to Rs 329.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 223.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 2928.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2629.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales679.39632.31 7 2928.442629.27 11 OPM %13.9113.02 -16.3013.46 - PBDT121.8493.97 30 542.28400.44 35 PBT105.2177.11 36 478.26340.02 41 NP88.2752.08 69 329.66223.58 47
