Vardhman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Vardhman Concrete approves change in directorate
Vardhman Textiles allots 32,900 equity shares
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 38.17% in the March 2019 quarter
Vardhman Acrylics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 128.77% to Rs 3.34 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings reported to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 128.77% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 32.35% to Rs 30.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.05% to Rs 32.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.341.46 129 32.0249.30 -35 OPM %61.68-9.59 -90.7292.88 - PBDT2.490.27 822 30.4547.15 -35 PBT2.490.27 822 30.4447.14 -35 NP4.94-1.27 LP 30.2644.73 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU