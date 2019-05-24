Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 63.33% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 8.07 croreNet profit of Zenith Fibres rose 63.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.35% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.59% to Rs 29.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.076.70 20 29.8436.21 -18 OPM %10.047.46 -2.387.71 - PBDT1.451.00 45 3.205.33 -40 PBT1.300.87 49 2.604.78 -46 NP0.980.60 63 2.193.19 -31
