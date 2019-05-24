Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 63.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.45% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net profit of rose 63.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.45% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.35% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.59% to Rs 29.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.076.7029.8436.2110.047.462.387.711.451.003.205.331.300.872.604.780.980.602.193.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)