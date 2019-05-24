Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 12.55 croreNet loss of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 12.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.97% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.24% to Rs 61.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12.5510.62 18 61.8553.21 16 OPM %-60.88-14.60 --5.48-2.69 - PBDT-1.08-1.25 14 3.201.91 68 PBT-1.28-1.50 15 2.461.16 112 NP-1.432.47 PL 2.315.13 -55
