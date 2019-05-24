PCS Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.78% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of PCS Technology reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.78% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 94.35% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.36 -78 0.5810.27 -94 OPM %-1025.00-208.33 --453.45-2.34 - PBDT0-0.35 100 1.112.53 -56 PBT-0.06-0.44 86 0.832.13 -61 NP-1.74-0.25 -596 -2.102.80 PL
