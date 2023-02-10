JUST IN
Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 69.60 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 578.57% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 69.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales69.6058.45 19 OPM %12.847.61 -PBDT8.432.60 224 PBT7.431.66 348 NP7.601.12 579

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

