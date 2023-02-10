Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 578.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 69.60 crore

Net profit of Batliboi rose 578.57% to Rs 7.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 69.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.69.6058.4512.847.618.432.607.431.667.601.12

