EKI Energy Services standalone net profit declines 76.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.89% to Rs 406.57 croreNet profit of EKI Energy Services declined 76.34% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.89% to Rs 406.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 687.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales406.57687.82 -41 OPM %11.5431.04 -PBDT52.58214.09 -75 PBT51.83213.63 -76 NP38.09160.99 -76
