JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Haryana Leather Chemicals standalone net profit rises 21.62% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

EKI Energy Services standalone net profit declines 76.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.89% to Rs 406.57 crore

Net profit of EKI Energy Services declined 76.34% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.89% to Rs 406.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 687.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales406.57687.82 -41 OPM %11.5431.04 -PBDT52.58214.09 -75 PBT51.83213.63 -76 NP38.09160.99 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU