EKI Energy Services standalone net profit declines 76.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.89% to Rs 406.57 crore

Net profit of EKI Energy Services declined 76.34% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 160.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.89% to Rs 406.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 687.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.406.57687.8211.5431.0452.58214.0951.83213.6338.09160.99

