KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 25.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 25.83% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.2710.1798.0798.231.301.771.171.620.891.20

