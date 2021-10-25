Bayer CropScience jumps as board to mull special dividend

-
Bayer CropScience rose 1.47% to Rs 5103.05 after the company said its board will consider a special dividend on 1 November 2021.The meeting of the company's board is scheduled on Monday, 1 November 2021, to consider declaration of special dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and to fix the record date for the said purpose.
The board will also consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September 2021.
Bayer Cropscience's net profit rose 0.8% to Rs 253.70 crore on 15.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,415.90 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Bayer CropScience is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition.
