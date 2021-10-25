TVS Motor Company partners Bahwan International Group to strengthen presence in Iraq

-
TVS Motor Company signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group (BIG) (Oman), in which, its subsidiary registered in the UAE, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor, as per the tri-party deal arrangement.
The groups will also explore other avenues of co-operation in Oman and India. ARATA International FZC, a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, registered in the UAE, has a strong presence in the MENA region.
Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include state of the art 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.
TVS Motor Company's product portfolio available in Iraq include - Two Wheeler- TVS XL 100 i- TOUCHstart, TVS XL 100 Comfort, TVS HLX 150 series, TVS NTORQ, TVS Jupiter series, TVS WEGO, TVS MAX 125 and Three Wheeler-TVS King Deluxe Plus.
TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on a 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of TVS Motor Company shed 0.98% to Rs 613.90 on BSE. TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
