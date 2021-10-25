Volumes spurt at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40634 shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 October 2021.

Rites Ltd notched up volume of 1.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40634 shares. The stock slipped 4.53% to Rs.296.00. Volumes stood at 98545 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd witnessed volume of 85491 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25223 shares. The stock dropped 2.41% to Rs.570.85. Volumes stood at 27041 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd witnessed volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47974 shares. The stock increased 6.57% to Rs.525.05. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 7.53 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.02% to Rs.75.50. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd saw volume of 19752 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7514 shares. The stock dropped 3.67% to Rs.3,591.15. Volumes stood at 13651 shares in the last session.

