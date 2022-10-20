BCL Industries Ltd Spurts 2.88%

BCL Industries Ltd has lost 2.4% over last one month compared to 0.09% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

BCL Industries Ltd gained 2.88% today to trade at Rs 333.9. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0% to quote at 16052.11. The index is down 0.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd increased 2.54% and Agro Tech Foods Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 9.83 % over last one year compared to the 3.89% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

BCL Industries Ltd has lost 2.4% over last one month compared to 0.09% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 58 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5453 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 525 on 23 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 202.65 on 29 Nov 2021.

