BCPL Railway Infra hits the roof after order win

Shares of BCPL Railway Infrastructure were locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 48.65 on BSE after the company won an order worth Rs 18.4 crore from Tata Steel.

The scope of the order involves installation of over head electric equipment at TSM Angul Plant under Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway.

Commenting on the same, Aparesh Nandi, chairman said, We, at BCPL, have offered our unparalleled services contributing towards economic growth and providing connectivity for private sidings works of limited companies apart from services to Indian Railways in different parts of the country especially in underdeveloped and rural parts of the country. We are quite optimistic about similar projects to come on PAN India basis.

Shares of BCPL Railway Infra extended their winning run to second trading session. The counter has clocked 29% gains in two trading days.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure Limited is engaged in the field of railway infrastructure development. Its business activities include designing, drawing, supplying, erecting and commissioning of 25KV, 50 Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment.

On standalone basis, the net profit fell 23.8% to Rs 1.89 crore on a 4.2% fall in net sales to Rs 20.48 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

