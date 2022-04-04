Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lux Industries Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2022.

Team Lease Services Ltd tumbled 4.73% to Rs 4054.1 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3428 shares in the past one month.

Lux Industries Ltd crashed 4.10% to Rs 2429. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9306 shares in the past one month.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 3.69% to Rs 77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49721 shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd plummeted 2.83% to Rs 1175.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15851 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd corrected 2.79% to Rs 907.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23150 shares in the past one month.

