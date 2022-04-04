Team Lease Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 31.05% in the December 2021 quarter
Gujarat Lease Financing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2021 quarter
India Lease Development standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2021 quarter
Parsvnath Developers spurts on securing commercial plot on lease in Greater Noida
-
Lux Industries Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2022.
Lux Industries Ltd, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2022.
Team Lease Services Ltd tumbled 4.73% to Rs 4054.1 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3428 shares in the past one month.
Lux Industries Ltd crashed 4.10% to Rs 2429. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9306 shares in the past one month.
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd lost 3.69% to Rs 77. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49721 shares in the past one month.
Birla Corporation Ltd plummeted 2.83% to Rs 1175.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15851 shares in the past one month.
Poly Medicure Ltd corrected 2.79% to Rs 907.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23150 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU