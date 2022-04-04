Bank of Maharashtra rises after Q4 FY22 deposits grow 16% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra advanced 3.45% to Rs 18 after deposits stood at Rs 2,02,641 crore as of 31 March 2022, recording a growth of 16.46% over Rs 1,74,006 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a growth of 8.59% over Rs 1,86,614 crore as of 31 December 2021.
The bank reported a 27.02% growth in gross advances to Rs 1,36,733 crore as of 31 March 2022 as against Rs 1,07,654 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 5.96% increase from Rs 1,29,006 crore as compared to 31 December 2021.
The bank's total business jumped 20.49% to Rs 3,39,374 crore as of 31 March 2022 over Rs 2,81,660 crore as of 31 March 2021 and a 7.51% rise from Rs 3,15,620 crore as of 31 December 2021.
CASA improved 24.95% to Rs 1,17,383 crore as of 31 March 2022 from Rs 93,945 crore as of 31 March 2021 and 14.26% jump from Rs 1,02,732 crore as of 31 December 2021.
CASA ratio stood at 57.93% as of 31 March 2022 as compared to 53.99% as of 31 March 2021 and 5.05% as of 31 December 2021.
The state-run bank's net profit rose 110.70% to Rs 324.63 crore on 8.70% increase in total income to Rs 3,893.23 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 90.97% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2021.
