BCPL Railway Infrastructure gains on securing order win worth Rs 18 cr

BCPL Railway Infrastructure rose 1.36% to Rs 48.40 after the company bagged an order from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India.

This order has been received for the work of - "Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, AC, Electrification Works including OHE Electrical Work" in Hospet (Excl.) - Swamihalli (Incl.) Section, Gr.300 of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway under RE Project Bangaluru, Total 59 RKM/ 78 TKM." The total project cost stands at Rs 18 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 1.75 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter grew 68.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 19.27 crore.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure is engaged in the business of railway infrastructure development.

