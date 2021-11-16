Finolex Cables Ltd Surges 3.86%

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 16.43% over last one month compared to 7.07% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX

Finolex Cables Ltd gained 3.86% today to trade at Rs 571.5. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.65% to quote at 29181.75. The index is up 7.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 1.64% and Honeywell Automation India Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 83.01 % over last one year compared to the 38.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 16.43% over last one month compared to 7.07% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 1.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11867 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15183 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 571.5 on 16 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 275 on 17 Nov 2020.

