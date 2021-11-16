Coforge spurts after filing for ADR IPO in US

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank OFS size hiked to 5.80 cr shares
Vedanta to delist American depository shares
Board of Federal Bank to consider fund raising options
Sansera Engineering, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises in focus
Cabinet Approves Guarantee Of Up To Rs 30600 Crore To Back Security Receipts To Be Issued By NARCL
-
Coforge rose 5.29% to Rs 5786.85 after the company said it filed papers with the US SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) for an initial public offer via the ADR (American Depository Receipts) route.As of 30 September 2021, Baring Private Equity Asia, through Hulst B.V.'s shareholding in Coforge, beneficially held approximately 50.18% of the company's total outstanding equity shares. Hulst B.V. will be one of the selling shareholders.
In a disclosure to the stock exchanges dated 15 November 2021, Coforge said that its board of directors passed resolutions for approval of the ADR offer, adding that shareholders interested in participating in the ADR offer could indicate their interest between 18 November to 2 December.
On a consolidated basis, Coforge reported 18.7% rise in net profit to Rs 146.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 123.6 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenues increased by 7.4% QoQ to Rs 1,569.4 crore during the quarter. In dollar terms, the company's revenue in Q2 FY22 was $212.8 million (up 6.5% QoQ and 37.4% YoY).
Coforge is a leading global IT solutions organization. Its proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the financial services and travel industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU