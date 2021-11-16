CDSL hits record high; rises 10% in four days

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) gained 1.33% at Rs 1,589.20, extending its winning run to fourth consecutive trading session.

Shares of CDSL have surged nearly 10% in four trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1449.50 posted on 10 November 2021. The counter hit an all-time high of Rs 1,624 in intraday today. The stock has zoomed 247.6% from its 52-week low of Rs 467.15 recorded on 26 November 2020.

In last one month, the stock has moved nearly 16% higher outperforming Nifty 50 index which declined 1.59% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.256. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 1355.01 and 1284.32 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) is India's leading and only listed depository, with an objective of providing convenient, dependable and secure depository services at affordable cost to all market participants.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 76.1% rise in net profit to Rs 86.06 crore on a 63.6% increase in net sales to Rs 145.97 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

